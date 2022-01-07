Analysts Set FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) PT at $6.90

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several research firms recently commented on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

FCEL traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $5.13. 279,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,070,865. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. The company had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

