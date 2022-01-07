Analysts Set Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target at $21.00

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research firms have commented on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ HCSG traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $17.84. 3,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,412. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.31.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth about $108,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 163.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

