Analysts Set Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) PT at $38.05

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OVV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Ovintiv by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Ovintiv by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,383,000 after acquiring an additional 169,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,917 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OVV traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.23. The company had a trading volume of 109,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,856. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 3.60.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.67%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.