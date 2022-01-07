Analysts Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Price Target at C$43.91

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.91.

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total value of C$61,952.27.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$38.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$21.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.19. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$32.30 and a 52 week high of C$43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.82.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -675.60%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

