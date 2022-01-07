Analysts Set Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target at $34.36

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.36.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POSH. MKM Partners lowered shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Poshmark stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 34,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,399. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.48.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $79.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $105,938.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $31,046.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,184 shares of company stock worth $4,873,782.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,886,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,616,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Poshmark by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $56,440,000 after purchasing an additional 557,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Poshmark by 920.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,856 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 411,168 shares during the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

