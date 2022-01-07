Analysts Set Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) PT at GBX 1,922.55

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,922.55 ($25.91).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.95) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,056 ($27.71) to GBX 2,105 ($28.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($27.76) to GBX 2,000 ($26.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,969 ($26.53) to GBX 2,065 ($27.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of TPK stock traded down GBX 13 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,614.50 ($21.76). 332,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,722. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,541.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,643.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 1,330.50 ($17.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,051 ($27.64). The company has a market cap of £3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 26.38.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.