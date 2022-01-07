Analysts Set United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) PT at $48.78

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $361,364.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,096 shares of company stock worth $2,143,127. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNFI opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.93. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.52.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

