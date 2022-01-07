Analyzing Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) and Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK)

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) and Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ebix and Embark Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebix $625.61 million 1.53 $92.38 million $2.35 13.17 Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ebix has higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Ebix and Embark Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebix 7.60% 14.12% 6.14% Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.2% of Ebix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of Embark Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Ebix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ebix and Embark Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebix 0 0 0 0 N/A Embark Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Embark Technology has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.87%. Given Embark Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than Ebix.

Summary

Ebix beats Embark Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc. engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services. The Insurance Exchanges channel includes software, setup, customization, transaction processing, maintenance, and hosting services. The Risk Compliance Solutions channel comprises of certificates of insurance and consulting services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in John Creek, GA.

Embark Technology Company Profile

Embark Trucks Inc. is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc., formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

