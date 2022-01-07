Analyzing Fluent (FLNT) & Its Rivals

Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Fluent to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Fluent and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluent -4.40% -6.48% -4.40% Fluent Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fluent and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluent 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fluent Competitors 132 578 635 11 2.39

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 48.94%. Given Fluent’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fluent has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Fluent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Fluent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Fluent has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluent’s competitors have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fluent and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fluent $310.72 million $2.21 million -11.53 Fluent Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -6.82

Fluent’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fluent. Fluent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Fluent competitors beat Fluent on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

