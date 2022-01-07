Analyzing Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.5% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Tucows shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tucows and Mullen Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tucows currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.41%. Given Tucows’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tucows is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tucows and Mullen Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $311.20 million 2.81 $5.78 million $0.69 118.54 Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 0.41 -$5.94 million ($0.66) -7.56

Tucows has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive. Mullen Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tucows, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tucows and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows 2.53% 6.79% 1.56% Mullen Automotive -2.88% -48.77% -7.33%

Volatility & Risk

Tucows has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tucows beats Mullen Automotive on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tucows

Tucows, Inc. is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services. The Fiber segment will contain the operating results of retail Internet access operations. The Domain Services segment includes wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services, and portfolio services derived through OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Inc. operates as an electric car company. It develops electric vehicles and energy solutions. The company was founded by David Michery in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

