Analyzing Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) and Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) and Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sow Good and Nestlé, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Nestlé 1 5 8 0 2.50

Nestlé has a consensus price target of $135.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.81%. Given Nestlé’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nestlé is more favorable than Sow Good.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Nestlé shares are held by institutional investors. 57.8% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nestlé has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Nestlé’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -40.16% -34.35% Nestlé N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and Nestlé’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 29.57 -$5.32 million N/A N/A Nestlé $89.95 billion 4.26 $13.05 billion N/A N/A

Nestlé has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Summary

Nestlé beats Sow Good on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care. It operates through the following segments: Zone EMENA, Zone Americas, Zone Asia, Oceania & Africa, Nestlé Waters, Nestlé Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Other Business segment is comprised of Nespresso, Nestle Health Science and Nestle Skin Health. The company was founded by Henri Nestlé in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.

