Andres Juan Milla Sells 200,000 Shares of Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT) Stock

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT) Director Andres Juan Milla sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 306,100 shares in the company, valued at C$58,159.

Shares of TSE:DNT opened at C$0.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.11 million and a PE ratio of -50.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. Candente Copper Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.27.

Candente Copper Company Profile

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

