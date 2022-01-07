AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Down 5.8%

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)’s stock price was down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.05 and last traded at $23.05. Approximately 1,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 596,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANGO shares. upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $898.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.52.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $97,727.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $335,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,759,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

