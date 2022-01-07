Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $126.08

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.08 ($1.70) and traded as low as GBX 106.60 ($1.44). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.44), with a volume of 194,408 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £125.83 million and a P/E ratio of 9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.59.

In other news, insider John Monhemius purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £28,250 ($38,067.65). Also, insider Khosrow Zamani acquired 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £7,690.80 ($10,363.56).

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

