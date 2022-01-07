APi Group (NYSE:APG) PT Raised to $30.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

APi Group stock opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in APi Group by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in APi Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in APi Group by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

