Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to post $243.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $233.25 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $133.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $922.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $906.30 million to $943.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.48 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.05%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,858,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762,256 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,663,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,906 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,738,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,353,000 after acquiring an additional 556,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,283,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,791 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

