Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.87

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 2160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

AMTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.45.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, insider Randall Ph.D. Mrsny purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 4,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 64.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 19.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,825,000 after acquiring an additional 169,983 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 16.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after buying an additional 17,133 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

