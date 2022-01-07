Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD) Trading Down 2.5%

Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.90. 2,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 7,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69.

Applied Science Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Blockchain, Inc operates as a technology company, which engages in the development of patented technology such as tailored plasma gas chemistry for a wide range of applications. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Lenoir City, TN.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Science Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Science Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.