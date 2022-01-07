AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the November 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,637,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWRM opened at $0.01 on Friday. AppSwarm has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

About AppSwarm

AppSwarm, Inc engages in the provision of application incubation. It offers end-to-end services for mobile application development across all major platforms including iPhone, RIM’s Blackberry, Google’s android and Microsoft’s windows mobile. The company was founded in July 2001 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

