AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the November 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,637,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWRM opened at $0.01 on Friday. AppSwarm has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
About AppSwarm
