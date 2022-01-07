Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the November 30th total of 70,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 274,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Ares Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,308. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. Ares Acquisition has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.00.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,870,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 669,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after buying an additional 119,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $6,538,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.