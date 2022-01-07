Argus Increases Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target to $74.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price objective raised by Argus from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Shares of ADM opened at $69.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $49.28 and a 52-week high of $69.69.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

