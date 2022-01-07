Arjuna Capital Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Arjuna Capital bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 141,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 123,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 71,758 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $500,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 90.7% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 69,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,228,000.

NYSEARCA JMST opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.04. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

