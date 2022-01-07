Arjuna Capital Takes Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 57.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1,484.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,934 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $160,309.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald J. Klein, Jr. sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $81,925.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,432 shares of company stock valued at $368,235. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $84.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $66.83 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $76.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

