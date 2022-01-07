ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) is Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $12,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.6% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKF traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,230. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $64.49.

