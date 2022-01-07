ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $16,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 271,830 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 25,671.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 165,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,415,000 after acquiring an additional 164,351 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $16,337,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,408,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,197,000 after acquiring an additional 137,067 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $85.58 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $82.65 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.72.

