Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €5.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.68) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AT1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.18) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.27) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €6.20 ($7.05) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.64) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.86) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.00 ($7.96).

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €5.46 ($6.20) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.16. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion and a PE ratio of 12.58. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €5.14 ($5.84) and a fifty-two week high of €7.16 ($8.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

