Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

ARWR stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.84. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $3,281,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $2,468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,375 shares of company stock valued at $13,708,204 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

