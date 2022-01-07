Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Update

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 686,400 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 546,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 80.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARESF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.48.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $9.35 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.2469 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 33.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

