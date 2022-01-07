Arweave Price Tops $50.74 on Major Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.69 billion and approximately $80.56 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $50.74 or 0.00120126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00013071 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

