Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Purchases $30,760,000.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.52 per share, with a total value of $30,760,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Asana stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Asana by 16.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at about $708,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at about $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.15.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.