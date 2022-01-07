ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Stock Price Down 3%

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.75. 32,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,176,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KGI Securities downgraded ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. UBS Group AG grew its position in ASE Technology by 457.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025,689 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 286.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,552 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 162.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,651,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 143.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

