Associated Banc Corp Invests $792,000 in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 56.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 8,675 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,323,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,135 shares of company stock worth $77,587,983 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

SGEN opened at $145.65 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $199.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.26 and its 200-day moving average is $161.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of -78.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.92.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

