Associated Banc Corp Purchases New Holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Neenah by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,872,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Neenah by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,255,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Neenah by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,424,000 after purchasing an additional 48,541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Neenah by 27.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 759,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,104,000 after purchasing an additional 165,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Neenah by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NP opened at $47.31 on Thursday. Neenah, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.82 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $792.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.55 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $267.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -387.76%.

In other news, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $60,291.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $27,397.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,075 shares of company stock valued at $110,263. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Neenah Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

