Associated Banc Corp Sells 650 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

NYSE:AVNS opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 0.89. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.