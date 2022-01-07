Associated Banc Corp Sells 709 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 459,087 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.14. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

