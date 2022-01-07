ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ATA Creativity Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global by 93.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 71,998 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the third quarter worth approximately $784,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AACG opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $62.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.24.
About ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.
