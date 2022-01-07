ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ATA Creativity Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global by 93.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 71,998 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the third quarter worth approximately $784,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

Shares of AACG opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $62.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.24.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 29.26% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.