Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 450 ($6.06) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.60) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.06) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.07) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.07) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atalaya Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 488 ($6.58).

Shares of ATYM stock opened at GBX 430 ($5.79) on Thursday. Atalaya Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 256 ($3.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 435.46 ($5.87). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 406.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 348.96. The company has a market cap of £594.41 million and a P/E ratio of 6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.08%.

In related news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 6,000 shares of Atalaya Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.47), for a total transaction of £24,360 ($32,825.76).

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

