ATB Capital Reiterates C$16.50 Price Target for Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) has been given a C$16.50 price objective by equities research analysts at ATB Capital in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.98.

Shares of FRU traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.16. 223,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,066. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$5.41 and a twelve month high of C$13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.43.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

