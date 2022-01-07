Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

ATER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ATER stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $190.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.97. Aterian has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 121.17%. Equities analysts predict that Aterian will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $391,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $431,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $1,186,332. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aterian by 96.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Aterian by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Aterian by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

