Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Up 110.1% in December

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 110.1% from the November 30th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ATLKY opened at $69.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.54. The company has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.96. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $71.47.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATLKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.