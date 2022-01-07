Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Up 110.1% in December

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 110.1% from the November 30th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ATLKY opened at $69.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.54. The company has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.96. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $71.47.
Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Atlas Copco Company Profile
Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.
