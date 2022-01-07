Atlas Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE ATCO opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Atlas has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATCO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 15.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 16.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 30.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

