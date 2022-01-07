Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Tops $0.0006

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $587,175.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00061351 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00069807 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.33 or 0.07839129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00076143 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,869.83 or 0.99771175 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

