Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the November 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 127.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIVF opened at $11.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $11.96.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Separately, TD Securities initiated coverage on Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 target price for the company.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. is engaged in providing financing solutions in both the commercial and residential real estate sectors. It funds a variety of types of mortgages including term, construction and bridge financing. Its investment strategy is to invest in commercial and residential mortgages from borrowers whose financing needs are not being met by the larger financial institutions.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.