ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) PT Raised to C$64.00 at Maxim Group

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2022

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Maxim Group from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATSAF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.50 to C$56.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATSAF opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $41.37.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

Analyst Recommendations for ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF)

