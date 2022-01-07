ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) PT Raised to C$64.00 at Maxim Group

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Maxim Group from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATSAF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.50 to C$56.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATSAF opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $41.37.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

