AT&T Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,192,525 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,040% compared to the average daily volume of 192,326 call options.
In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,320,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,750 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,576 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.11. 70,717,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,639,594. AT&T has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.
Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.