Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 42,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,152 shares of company stock worth $10,164,506. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VEEV opened at $241.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upgraded Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.47.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

