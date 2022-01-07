Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,117 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for 2.5% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,374,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,893,000 after purchasing an additional 124,004 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,918,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after purchasing an additional 959,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 596.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,615,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,757,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,928,000 after purchasing an additional 119,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.78 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.