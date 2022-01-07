Atticus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $108.27 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $94.31 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

