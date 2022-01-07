Aurox Achieves Market Cap of $36.52 Million (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, Aurox has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $69.98 or 0.00167475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurox has a market cap of $36.52 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00063738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aurox Profile

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

