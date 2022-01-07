AutoCanada Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a report released on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ACQ. Cormark upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. ATB Capital upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.38.

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$40.54 on Thursday. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$24.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 9.88.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.28 billion.

In other news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$37.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,321.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,035,640.32.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

